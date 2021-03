Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 13:34 Hits: 1

France on Wednesday banned far-right group Generation Identity (Génération Identitaire), which is known to be hostile to migrants, for incitement to discrimination, hatred and violence, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said.

