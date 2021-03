Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 17:43 Hits: 2

Four people riding snowmobiles chased down a moose on February 23 in the Vologda region in northwestern Russia. The men then threw themselves on the exhausted moose, suffocating it and killing it. The poachers posted their own videos of the chase on Instagram, even though moose hunting using these methods at this time of year is banned in Russia.

