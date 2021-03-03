Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 18:04 Hits: 3

They are on the frontline in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic, looking after some of those most vulnerable to the virus. But although care home workers in France now have the opportunity to get vaccinated, around half say they do not want the jab. Unions have said the figures are down to a lack of trust in the government, who they say care home workers blame for low pay and tough conditions.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/video/20210303-a-complete-loss-of-trust-the-french-care-home-workers-refusing-the-covid-19-vaccine