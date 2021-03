Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 22:15 Hits: 1

Negotiations over Democratic President Joe Biden's US$1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill go into overdrive this week as the U.S. Senate begins debate over the sweeping legislation and lawmakers jockey to include pet projects such as broadband connectivity.

