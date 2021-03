Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 23:59 Hits: 1

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday (Mar 2) the United States would have sufficient vaccine supply by the end of May to inoculate the entire US adult population.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-enough-covid-19-vaccine-supply-for-all-adults-by-may-biden-14319800