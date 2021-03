Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 17:44 Hits: 2

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that the United States was ready to confront China where need be, calling the Asian power the "biggest geopolitical test" of the century.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/blinken-calls-china-biggest--test---vows-us-strength-14325722