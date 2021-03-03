Americans slam Texas governor after he orders full reopening state at critical point in COVID pandemic

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 11:45 Hits: 3

After Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) fully reopened his state, he received mixed reactions to the decision. The complaints started pouring in immediately after Abbott released his statement announcing the state could fully reopen on March 10. He even ended the state's mask mandate.

"Today's announcement does not abandon safe practices that Texans have mastered over the past year. Instead, it is a reminder that each person has a role to play in their own personal safety and the safety of others," Abbott said. "With this executive order, we are ensuring that all businesses and families in Texas have the freedom to determine their own destiny."

Twitter users and Texas officials who opposed the decision quickly fired back at the Republican governor. The Texas Civil Rights Project described Abbott's decision as "horrifically irresponsible."

"This is horrifically irresponsible," the group tweeted. "Over 44,000 Texans have died from Covid, and a little over 7% of the population has been fully vaccinated. Health experts are warning of more contagious variants of the virus. This is not the time to relax."

Some viewed Abbott's decision as a means of distracting from the disastrous outcome of the bitter winter storm that battered the state less than two weeks ago.



"A lot of people died and had their property destroyed because I care more about rich people making money than the people who elected me but look at this GLITTER SPARKLE BOMB Distraction: It's right out of Putin's Playbook," one Twitter user said.

Another Twitter user agreed saying, "BINGO...We Texans are reeling. 650k still do not have power, 200k without water. But let's do away with our safety too. I, for one, will continue to wear a mask."

Despite Abbott's lifting of mitigation guidelines, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo also tweeted a warning to Texans. She noted that residents are now responsible for their own well-being as she urged them not to let their guard down. She tweeted, "Harris County residents. Texans. Please keep wearing your mask and avoiding gatherings. This is all on us now."



