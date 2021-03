Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 10:44 Hits: 3

At least 10 rockets targeted a military base in western Iraq that hosts US-led coalition troops on Wednesday, the coalition and the Iraqi military said. The attack came two days before Pope Francis makes a historic visit to Iraq, which the pope said would go ahead as planned.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210303-rockets-slam-iraq-base-hosting-us-troops-days-before-pope-s-visit