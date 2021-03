Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 13:13 Hits: 5

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Patriarch Porfirije, the head of Serbia's influential Orthodox Church, went into isolation on Wednesday after coming into contact with a priest infected with COVID-19, his office said on Wednesday. Read full story

