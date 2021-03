Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 11:28 Hits: 3

ATHENS: A strong 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit central Greece on Wednesday (Mar 3), the US Geological Survey said, prompting residents in the city of Larissa to rush into the streets according to local media. The Institute of Geodynamics in Athens said the quake, which could be felt across central ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/greece-6-3-magnitude-earthquake-larissa-aftershocks-14323460