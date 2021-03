Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 08:30 Hits: 2

At least two people have been killed at a rally against the Myanmar military coup in the country's second city of Mandalay. There were unconfirmed reports of several deaths in other cities.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/myanmar-demonstrators-shot-dead-in-anti-coup-protests/a-56753893?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf