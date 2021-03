Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 08:53 Hits: 2

UNICEF, the UN's Children's Fund, says schools for more than 168 million children have been shuttered entirely by the coronavirus pandemic, with countries in the Caribbean and Latin America among the worst affected.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-un-warns-of-catastrophic-education-emergency/a-56753498?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf