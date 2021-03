Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 09:13 Hits: 4

Officials said the explosion appeared to be intentional. Several windows were shattered, but no injuries were reported in the early-morning blast.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/explosion-hits-dutch-coronavirus-testing-center-police/a-56754283?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf