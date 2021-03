Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 10:47 Hits: 2

German politicians are planning to extend the lockdown, but to lift some restrictions — particularly in areas with a low incidence of coronavirus cases. Formal talks on the matter take place tomorrow.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-plans-to-extend-coronavirus-lockdown-to-march-28/a-56744398?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf