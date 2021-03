Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 16:23 Hits: 2

Already under investigation for far-right sympathies, Germany's elite commando unit has let its troops return stolen weapons without penalty. This is seen as a backlash to the embattled Bundeswehr's reform efforts.

