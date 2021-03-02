The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

'A thunderbolt': French papers react to corruption conviction of Nicolas Sarkozy

Category: World Hits: 2

'A thunderbolt': French papers react to corruption conviction of Nicolas Sarkozy IN THE PRESS – Tuesday, March 2, 2021: French papers show their political stripes as they react to the corruption conviction of former president Nicolas Sarkozy. Libération celebrates a ruling that they say shows justice applies to everyone, while Le Figaro questions the political impartiality of the judges. We also look at an open letter from British celebrities with Ghanaian roots urging Ghana to protect its LGBTQ community. Plus, the rich vocabulary developed by Germany to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic, which includes calling winter masks "snout sweaters" or "schnutenpulli".

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/in-the-press/20210302-a-thunderbolt-french-papers-react-to-corruption-conviction-of-nicolas-sarkozy

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version