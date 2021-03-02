'A thunderbolt': French papers react to corruption conviction of Nicolas Sarkozy

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 10:40 Hits: 2

IN THE PRESS – Tuesday, March 2, 2021: French papers show their political stripes as they react to the corruption conviction of former president Nicolas Sarkozy. Libération celebrates a ruling that they say shows justice applies to everyone, while Le Figaro questions the political impartiality of the judges. We also look at an open letter from British celebrities with Ghanaian roots urging Ghana to protect its LGBTQ community. Plus, the rich vocabulary developed by Germany to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic, which includes calling winter masks "snout sweaters" or "schnutenpulli".

