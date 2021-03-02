The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Could the Covid-19 pandemic put an end to bullfighting in Spain?

Category: World Hits: 2

Could the Covid-19 pandemic put an end to bullfighting in Spain? In Spain, bullfighting has existed for centuries. Although often criticised for its cruelty, it nevertheless continues and only the region of Catalonia has banned the practice. But the Covid-19 crisis has hit the sector hard, with no bullfights able to take place. Jobs are on the line and those rearing bulls for fights are also struggling. Meanwhile, bullfighting is seeing a fall in popularity among young people. Could all this lead to the demise of the controversial practice? Our Madrid correspondents report.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/focus/20210302-could-the-covid-19-pandemic-put-an-end-to-bullfighting-in-spain

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version