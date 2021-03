Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 16:44 Hits: 3

The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on two commanders of Yemen's Houthi rebels, blaming them for civilian deaths and denouncing their ties with Iran as Washington seeks to halt the devastating war.

