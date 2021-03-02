DR Congo: Parents panic over rumours children will be forcibly vaccinated for Covid-19

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 17:25 Hits: 3

Terrified by rumours that children would be forcibly vaccinated against Covid-19, distressed parents rushed to pick up their children from school in Bukavu in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on the morning of February 25. Though the authorities quickly denied any such plan, our Observers say this is just one example of the deep mistrust of the Covid-19 vaccine in the DRC.

