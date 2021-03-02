The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Covax: Vaccine-sharing scheme begins, but will it be enough?

Category: World Hits: 3

Covax: Vaccine-sharing scheme begins, but will it be enough? Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo on Monday became the first person in the world to receive a Covid-19 vaccine supplied by Covax — a global scheme to provide free inoculations to poorer countries. Other nations have also begun taking delivery of vaccines from Covax. However, most developing countries still lag far behind richer nations in the race to inoculate their populations, with wealthier countries accused of hoarding supplies.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/video/20210302-covax-vaccine-sharing-scheme-begins-but-will-it-be-enough

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version