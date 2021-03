Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 18:23 Hits: 3

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's envoy to the European Union, Vladimir Chizov, said on Tuesday Moscow would respond to the latest round of EU sanctions imposed over the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, RIA news agency reported. Read full story

