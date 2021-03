Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 11:03 Hits: 2

Gunmen have freed all 279 girls kidnapped from a boarding school in northwest Nigeria, officials said on Tuesday, as victims told Reuters how their abductors had beaten and threatened to shoot them.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/all-abducted-nigerian-schoolgirls-freed-says-state-governor-14314230