Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 12:31 Hits: 2

Marie-France Boudret, who works in a French home for the elderly, watched a patient suffocate to death in front of her because COVID-19 had infected his lungs. But when her employer offered her a vaccine against the virus, the nurse hesitated.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-frontline-france-care-home-workers-vaccine-trust-14316162