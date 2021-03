Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 15:42 Hits: 2

With its support in polls dropping, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party is considering changes to electoral laws which could rescue its prospects in elections due to be held by 2023, three AK Party officials say.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/with-poll-support-dropping-erdogan-s-party-looks-to-change-14317140