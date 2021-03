Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 17:25 Hits: 3

More than half of the girls who were abducted last week from a Nigerian government boarding school in the northwestern Zamfara state have been released. The country has seen an increase of ‘bandits’ who use ransom money to buy more weapons.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Africa/2021/0302/Why-do-schoolchildren-in-Nigeria-keep-getting-kidnapped?icid=rss