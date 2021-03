Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 10:10 Hits: 2

Joe Biden's arrival in the White House, and the United Kingdom's role as host of this year's United Nations climate summit, gives the Anglo-Saxon world a unique opportunity to demonstrate climate leadership in 2021. But both countries will have to back words with action – and money.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/uk-us-must-show-climate-leadership-for-cop26-by-rachel-kyte-et-al-2021-03