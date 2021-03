Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 11:38 Hits: 2

With the encouragement of leaders like Donald Trump, far-right extremism has gone mainstream in recent years. To mitigate the growing danger far-right groups pose, policymakers need to deepen their understanding of how these groups recruit members and mobilize supporters.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/podcasts/the-growing-threat-of-far-right-extremism