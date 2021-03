Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 12:20 Hits: 2

There is growing concern that central banks’ balance sheets, which have ballooned after a decade of asset-purchase programs, are skewed toward holdings that impede the transition to a green economy. But there is also deep disagreement about how policymakers should respond.

