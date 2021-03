Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 16:50 Hits: 3

Rich-country governments must now donate COVID-19 vaccines immediately to vulnerable countries, contribute more to international initiatives to ensure a genuinely global rollout, and work with pharmaceutical firms to deliver more transparent, non-exclusive licensing deals. Only this level of solidarity can restore global growth.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/rich-countries-must-show-covid19-vaccine-solidarity-by-ngaire-woods-2021-03