Dem chairman corrects Ted Cruz after he repeatedly lies about Merrick Garland

Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021

"Not only did he refuse to answer questions at the hearing," Senator Cruz said falsely, "not only did he refuse to answer questions for the record, but Judge Garland is also one of the few Biden Cabinet nominees refusing to take in person meetings with Senators – categorically refusing to take them. Multiple other Biden nominees are taking them."

Later Cruz stretched his falsehood into an outright lie, claiming Judge Garland "essentially refused to answer all questions," and saying, "on question after question after question Judge Garland refused to answer virtually anything."

Judge Garland, who is 68, decided he did not want to risk in-person meetings during the pandemic. He offered to meet via Zoom, as Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin later explained to Cruz, noting that Cruz refused to meet on Zoom with him. Every Republican in the U.S. Senate in 2016 refused to meet with Garland when he was a Supreme Court nominee.