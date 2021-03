Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 10:46 Hits: 4

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said Tuesday that it had filed a criminal case in a German court against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for "crimes against humanity" in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210302-press-watchdog-files-lawsuit-against-saudi-prince-over-khashoggi-murder