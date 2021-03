Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 13:45 Hits: 4

Both supporters and critics of US President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan assume that there is a dollar amount that is just right. In fact, no such figure exists: every possible stimulus size is simultaneously too little and too big.

