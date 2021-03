Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 09:18 Hits: 3

PUTRAJAYA (Bernama): The Court of Appeal has upheld the conviction, six months' jail term and RM30,000 fine on former Ampang Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) chief, Datuk Adam Rosly Abdullah for giving false statements and submitting fake documents to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/03/02/adam-rosly-loses-appeal-to-set-aside-conviction-six-months039-jail-fine