Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 07:29 Hits: 5

MANILA: The Philippines has sacked its former ambassador to Brazil, after she was caught on camera attacking a domestic worker at her official residence in Brasilia. Marichu Mauro was recalled to Manila late last year after Brazil's GloboNews channel broadcast security camera footage filmed over ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/philippines-fires-diplomat-brazil-attack-domestic-worker-cctv-14313588