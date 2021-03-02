Goya's pendejo president ignites #BoycottGoya again with CPAC remarks touting Trump as legit POTUS

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 02:10 Hits: 5

It takes a pendejoto be drawn to another pendejo. Robert Unanue, the CEO of Goya Foods, spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Sunday, Feb. 28, and doubled down on stupid by proclaiming that Donald Trump is “the real, the legitimate, and the still actual president of the United States.”

Unanue, who in January was censured by his board of directors which is family controlled, went off the chain and has gone full conspiracy crazed, including in his blatant lies about voter fraud.

Newsweek’s Emily Czachor reported his remarks alluding to the election:

“The CEO then reiterated unfounded claims related to illegitimate election proceedings, which Trump and his followers promoted after November's general contest. The claims are widely discredited. "I received, I think, as many people I know, and many of you, unsolicited ballots," Unanue told CPAC attendees. "So, I mean, as a citizen of the United States, I think I'm allowed to vote once. Once. Not twice."

CNN’s Daniel Dale tweeted the blow-by-blow.

Goya's Unanue went on to joke, "Sorry Twitter, I’ve already been canceled. You can’t do it again. No way," then to say that Americans aren't entitled to vote 10 times (they didn't), then to say that "the majority" of the people voted for Trump (Biden got the majority). February 28, 2021

The social media response was swift, and ramped up calls to boycott Goya.

Folks at Goya should be embarrassed by their CEO https://t.co/HJIH74mhR1 March 1, 2021

I thought I’d read that the Board of @GoyaFoods had told their blabbering fool, conspiracy theorist CEO to shut the hell up. But here is the “My Pillow Guy” of frijoles, spreading lies at Cult-PAC. Thank you @CapehartJ for reminding me, so I don’t ever buy his crappy adobo. pic.twitter.com/gNAOkyF4jm February 28, 2021

This is a picture of the last @goyafoods product I had in my kitchen where it belongs....in the garbage. I will NEVER buy, use or promote another Goya product and I am a professional chef. #BOYCOTTGOYApic.twitter.com/frpGpZhA0h February 28, 2021

I understand the chef’s sentiments, however I suggest that if you have any Goya products on your shelves, donate them to a local shelter or food program. I donated my Goya products to a food bank after the first calls to boycott Goya were raised in July of 2020, when Unanue made a visit to the White House and praised Trump.

My entire Mexican family has done & will continue to do the same. #BoycottGoya February 28, 2021

There are other brands available, and you can learn to make your own seasonings. When the first calls for a boycott were made, lots of folks posted “how tos” and recipes.

Rice, beans, and foods prepared Puerto Rican-style are staples in my home.

I’m cooking them without Goya. You can too.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2018672