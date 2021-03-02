Goya's pendejo president ignites #BoycottGoya again with CPAC remarks touting Trump as legit POTUS

Category: World Hits: 5
It takes a pendejoto be drawn to another pendejo. Robert Unanue, the CEO of Goya Foods, spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Sunday, Feb. 28, and doubled down on stupid by proclaiming that Donald Trump is “the real, the legitimate, and the still actual president of the United States.”
Unanue, who in January was censured by his board of directors which is family controlled, went off the chain and has gone full conspiracy crazed, including in his blatant lies about voter fraud.
Newsweek’s Emily Czachor reported his remarks alluding to the election:
“The CEO then reiterated unfounded claims related to illegitimate election proceedings, which Trump and his followers promoted after November's general contest. The claims are widely discredited.
"I received, I think, as many people I know, and many of you, unsolicited ballots," Unanue told CPAC attendees. "So, I mean, as a citizen of the United States, I think I'm allowed to vote once. Once. Not twice."
CNN’s Daniel Dale tweeted the blow-by-blow.
The social media response was swift, and ramped up calls to boycott Goya.
I understand the chef’s sentiments, however I suggest that if you have any Goya products on your shelves, donate them to a local shelter or food program. I donated my Goya products to a food bank after the first calls to boycott Goya were raised in July of 2020, when Unanue made a visit to the White House and praised Trump.
There are other brands available, and you can learn to make your own seasonings. When the first calls for a boycott were made, lots of folks posted “how tos” and recipes.
Rice, beans, and foods prepared Puerto Rican-style are staples in my home.
I’m cooking them without Goya. You can too.
