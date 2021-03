Category: World Published on Saturday, 27 February 2021 19:40 Hits: 2

Alexander Sorloth's late winner capped a stirring RB Leipzig comeback that keeps them in touch with Bayern Munich. But the loss for Gladbach heaps pressure on coach Marco Rose, who has announced he will leave the club.

