Category: World Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 14:27 Hits: 2

As more Myanmar anti-coup protesters die at the hands of police, Yangon-based journalist Zeya Thu told DW that both Myanmar's Asian neighbors and the West need to support peace negotiations.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-myanmar-sanctions-will-not-stop-the-bloodshed/a-56736649?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf