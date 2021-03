Category: World Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 15:11 Hits: 2

Every month, the One Free Press Coalition draws attention to unresolved cases of crimes against journalists. This month, the list focuses on women in anticipation of International Women’s Day on March 8.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/journalists-under-threat-march-s-10-most-urgent-cases/a-56736982?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf