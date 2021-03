Category: World Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 16:18 Hits: 2

Ethiopia has claimed that an Amnesty report painting a dark picture of the Tigray crisis supports misinformation. Yet the country has tried to keep international journalists far from witnesses and out of the region.

