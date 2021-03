Category: World Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 14:58 Hits: 2

The Perseverance rover touched down on Mars on 18 February 2021 – a news event that was watched around the world. Soon afterward, videos and photos started circulating on Twitter – but they weren't actual footage from the Perseverance rover. Watch our video above to see how we found out where the videos came from.

