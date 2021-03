Category: World Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 15:04 Hits: 2

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Monday that he was ready to call early elections to bring the country out of a political crisis that followed last year's war with Azerbaijan.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210301-armenian-protesters-barge-into-govt-building-demanding-pm-pashinyan-s-exit