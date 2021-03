Category: World Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 21:06 Hits: 6

People in France aged over 65 with existing health problems can be given the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, France's health minister said on Monday, departing from Paris's earlier stance that the vaccine should be for under-65s only.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210301-france-eases-ban-on-astrazeneca-s-covid-19-vaccine-for-over-65s