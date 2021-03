Category: World Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 18:17 Hits: 3

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel's Supreme Court ruled on Monday on one of the most contentious issues regarding Jewish identity in Israel, deciding to allow more non-Orthodox Jewish converts to immigrate to Israel and become citizens. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/03/02/israel-supreme-court-more-non-orthodox-jewish-converts-can-become-citizens