Category: World Published on Saturday, 27 February 2021 23:00 Hits: 0

BERLIN: Germany's vaccine commission is considering reversing course and recommending AstraZeneca's COVID-19 jab for those over 65 after a study showed it to be effective among the elderly, its chairman has said. "It is possible and we will do it," Thomas Mertens, who heads the commission known as ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-germany-commission-u-turn-astrazeneca-jab-elderly-14299180