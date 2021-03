Category: World Published on Saturday, 27 February 2021 23:21 Hits: 0

Romania shipped its first donation of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to neighbouring Moldova on Saturday to safeguard frontline doctors, Prime Minister Florin Citu said.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/romania-ships-first-batch-of-astrazeneca-vaccine-to-moldova-14297902