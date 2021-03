Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 February 2021 02:45 Hits: 1

Pin-up photos and smutty jokes have long been commonplace on trading floors, but the finance world is gradually opening up to women – underlined by the arrival on Monday of Jane Fraser at the head of Wall Street banking flagship Citigroup.

