Published on Sunday, 28 February 2021

Iran on Sunday ruled out holding an informal meeting with the United States and European powers to discuss ways to revive its 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, insisting that Washington must lift all its unilateral sanctions.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/iran-dismisses-idea-of-talks-with-eu-and-us-to-revive-2015-nuclear-deal-14303546