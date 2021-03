Category: World Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 11:04 Hits: 1

China has pledged to deliver 400,000 doses of Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine to Afghanistan, Afghan officials said on Monday, in a boost for an immunisation campaign begun last week.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/china-to-provide-afghanistan-with-400-000-doses-of-covid-19-vaccine-14307998