Category: World Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 15:31 Hits: 0

Some 329 nominations have been received for this year's Nobel Peace Prize, likely reflecting the profusion of pressing human rights issues around the world, the secretary of the committee which awards the prize said on Monday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/2021-nobel-peace-prize-draws-hundreds-of-nominees-14309696