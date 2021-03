Category: World Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 20:42 Hits: 5

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday is due to vote to advance Merrick Garland, President Joe Biden's attorney general nominee, paving the way for the U.S. Senate to vote to confirm him to the post.

